Connor Williams is active for today’s game, but he is not expected to play against the Patriots. Per the reporters on site, he isn’t participating in the pre-game warmup with the 1st string offensive line. And Mike McDaniel did state earlier this week Connor may be active but not start, and that seems to be the case. I appears Miami will go with Lamm at LT, Cotton at LG, and Eichenberg at center.

Dolphins showing Liam Eichenberg at center, Lester Cotton at left guard with first-team offensive line in pregame warmups. — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 29, 2023

Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard is also inactive and not playing today. And at this point, we can probably assume both players will not be back on the field until after Miami’s bye week in Week 11. Next week Miami plays KC in Germany followed by the bye week