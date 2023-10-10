Well, that was much more like it from your Miami Dolphins. The defense performed as you would have expected against Daniel Jones and the beat up Giants offensive line: they registered 8 sacks and did not allow a touchdown. The offense was once again pretty stellar, accumulating 524 total yards and besting the 2000 St. Louis Rams for most total yards through the first five games of a season. That’s not to say it was a perfect performance, with the Dolphins turning it over 3 times thanks to a De’Von Achane fumble and a pair of avoidable Tua Tagovailoa interceptions. But despite those less than stellar moments, it was a game where you never really felt like the result was in doubt. Aaron and Josh are back to discuss the game and the fallout (OMG IS ACHANE HURT?! WTF?!?!?!) on another episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

