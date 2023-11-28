Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network is reporting the Dolphins will be signing edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul as a free agent to help replace the production lost by Jaelan Phillips going down with an injury. Paul is 34 years old and was the 15th overall pick of the 2010 draft by the NY Giants. He has also played with Tampa Bay, Baltimore, and Tampa Bay. He has 94 career sacks, including three last year with the Baltimore Ravens. He has only played in 1 game this year with the Saints.

Sources: The #Dolphins are expected to sign free agent pass-rusher Jason Pierre-Paul off the #Saints practice squad and onto their 53-man roster. A big-name edge addition after the Jaelan Phillips injury. The Florida native lands in Miami. pic.twitter.com/DXNNQrUPje — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 28, 2023