Today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast Mike is back, and he is looking ahead to the second half of the season and keying in five key things that Miami must improve on, clean up, and tighten up for them to finish their story, which is winning the AFC East and making a deep run into the playoffs. Mike narrows in on the offensive line, Mike McDaniel, Tua, the Dolphins wide receivers other than Tyreek, and the big-time superstar players Chris Grier brought in the past few years as essential aspects of this team that must step up the 2nd half of the season. The first half of the season has been fantastic, and the second half of the season can be even better if Miami just makes some small improvements in a few key areas. —All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

