On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Post Game Wrap-Up Show, Mike breaks down Miami’s 34-13 victory over the NY Jets. The overarching story from today is the season-ending injury to Jaelan Phillips, as well as Terron Armstead leaving with a quad injury and Jevon Holland leaving with a knee injury. We talk about the injuries and what they mean going forward. Then, we share our thoughts on the game, talk about who played well, who didn’t, and whether it is tough to judge things when one team has a non-competitive offense on the field. We pass out our game balls, discuss being 8-3 like we were last season, and have an early look at the game vs the Washington Commanders next weekend. -all this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Post-Game Wrap-Up Show.

