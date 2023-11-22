It’s a victory Tuesday, and the two old Dolfans are back in the studio to talk about the latest in Dolphins football. The Raiders game came out a W. What did they like/love from the game. What fills these two long-time football guys with hope from this game? Don’t drink the KoolAide to hard – there were some detractors that keep surfacing game after game that need to be addressed. Without some in-season improvement, well, our Fins could be a flash in the post-season pan. What are these things? What will the Dolphins do in NY for the first black Friday game in NFL History? We are pretty sure of how it will turn out. Listen in for answers to these questions and more.