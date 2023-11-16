NFL INsider Jordan Schult of Bleacher Report is reporting that Miami Dolphins rookie sensation RB De’Von Achane will return in Week 11 vs. the Raiders, barring any setback between now and then. Achane has been on IR the past month with a knee injury; he returned to practice this week, opening his 21-day window to return to the active roster. Achane had 7 TDs and was averaging 12.1 YPC in just four games he played this season before he got hurt.

Sources to @BleacherReport: #Dolphins RB De’Von Achane (knee) will return Week 11 vs the #Raiders, barring a setback, in what’s become a critical AFC showdown. In just four games this season, the rookie has 460 rushing yards and 7 TDs, while averaging an insane 12.1 YPC. pic.twitter.com/jKRdO0KUjr — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) November 16, 2023