The much-anticipated “Hard Knocks In Season with the Miami Dolphins” premiere is just around the corner, scheduled for Tuesday at 9 p.m. ET on MAX. The documentary started filming after the Dolphins played in Germany during Week 9.

A surprising highlight from the trailer was the revelation of quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s new hairstyle, which he unveiled during the team’s bye week—the amusing moment captured Tua showing off his fresh look to assistant coach Darrell Bevell, coincidentally timed as wide receiver Robbie Chosen approached the quarterback room.

The series, which has won 18 Emmys, will show everything, capturing the Dolphins’ story with Coach Mike McDaniel in his second year at the helm. The show will take us behind the scenes of the Dolphins’ thrilling offense, showcasing Tua Tagovailoa, star wide receivers Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, and running back Raheem Mostert. The talented defense, anchored by players like Christian Wilkins, Bradley Chubb, Jaelan Phillips, Xavien Howard, Jalen Ramsey, and Jevon Holland, is also expected to be a focal point.

With new episodes scheduled to debut every Tuesday through January 9, just two days after the end of the 2023 regular season, “Hard Knocks In Season” is poised to capture the Dolphins’ journey. The camera crews started documenting the team in real-time ahead of their November 19 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Dolphins’ selection for this edition of “Hard Knocks” follows last year’s Arizona Cardinals’ in-season feature and the New York Jets’ training camp treatment in August. The Dolphins have a history with “Hard Knocks.” They were featured in 2012, bringing us memorable moments like Vontae Davis’ trade, Chad Johnson’s release, and the quarterback battle between David Garrard, Matt Moore, and rookie Ryan Tannehill.