Louis and Chris Ragone join Michael Fink from the Ragone’s home in GA. We discuss the epic last second win over the Dallas Cowboys at Hard Rock. We’re going to the playoffs for the second straight season and our defense is beginning to gel. Things are looking up as we finish out the 2023 season.
Christmas Arrives Early For Miami
