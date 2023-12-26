On this edition of Clockblockers hosted by Stephen D. Daniels, he is joined by special guest Jason Sarney to discuss all of the hot topics in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They talk about whether this weekend’s Miami vs Baltimore matchup will also decide who the MVP in the NFL is this season, Tua or Lamar. And what does this battle for first place overall in the AFC mean for the Dolphins, and is this the biggest regular season game in recent history for the Fins? They talk about if Tyreek can still get 2,000 receiving yards.

