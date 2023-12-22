With Josh having to sit this episode out, Mike sits in with Aaron the Brain on this episode of The Same Old Dolphins Show. On today’s show the guys discuss the latest episode of Hard Knocks and the message Mike McDaniel gave the team after the difficult loss to the Titans. Aaron and Mike were both impressed with how McDaniel spoke to the team and his message. Then, they both dove into this weekend’s big game between Dallas and Miami. They spoke about who needs this game more, Miami or Dallas, and how they think it will play out on the field.d Who has the edge on both sides of the ball, and they gave their score prediction. And, yes, as always….they gave their ONE HOT TAKE!

