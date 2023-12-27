On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is joined by Marisa and The Bearded Phinatic to discuss all of the hot news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. First, they talk about how important it is for Miami to be the #1 overall seed in the AFC. Should they go all out to get that, or is it more important to rest key players and ensure they are healthy for Week 1 of the playoff, no matter what seed they are? Then the crew talks about who is their biggest surprise and biggest disappointment on the Dolphins this year thus far. They have the MVP conversation and where they feel Tua falls on the list with two games left. They close out the show with a discussion on whether the National Media narrative around Miami has changed in the wake of Miami beating Dallas on Christmas Eve. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

