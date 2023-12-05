At his media session on Tuesday, Mike McDaniel said Robert Hunt re-aggravated the hamstring injury that caused him to miss time last month. He is week to week.

Miami Dolphins linebacker Jerome Baker has an MCL injury that will not require surgery. Miami will not place him on IR (because they only have one slot left to take someone off IR and move them back to the roster). It sounds like this is a similar injury De’Von Achane had that kept him out for around 4-5 weeks. If that is the case here, Baker would be ready for Week 1 of the playoffs, but his regular season is most likely over.