Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network is reporting Miami isn’t done signing edge rushers. After signing Justin Houston Tuesday morning they are also signing Bruce Irvin and Malik Reed as well.

Irvin is 36, and was on the Lions from November 14th till January 3rd. He played in 2 games and had 1 sack. He has 56.5 career sacks.

Malik Reed was signed by the Dolphins in the offseason but cut in late August before the season started. He did play for Vic Fangio in Denver. He was signed to the Raiders practice squad in September. Put on the main roster in November and cut in December. He played 4 games this year, started 2, and had zero sacks.