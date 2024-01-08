With the 2023 NFL regular season now completed, the Dolphins 2024 opponents have been determined. Here is who Miami will play next season.

HOME

Buffalo

NY Jets

NE Patriots

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

San Fran 49ers

Arizona Cardinals

Las Vegas Raiders

AWAY

@Bufffalo

@NY Jets

@NE Patriots

@Indianapolis Colts

@Houston Texans

@LA Rams

@Seattle Seahawks

@Cleveland Browns

@Green Bay Packers

The Dolphins play the AFC South and NFC West as crossover divisions. Then, because Miami finished 2nd in the AFC East, they play at home vs the team that came in 2nd in the AFC West, Las Vegas. And on the road vs the team that came in 2nd in the AFC North, the Cleveland Browns.

And because next year the crossover game vs an NFC Team is on the road, Miami plays the 2nd place team in the NFC North, which is the Green Bay Packers. Which most likely will be the Dolphins week 1 opponent in Brazil. Since it is unlikely the NFL will want a west coast team traveling to Brazil.