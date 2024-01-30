Dianna Russini of The Athletic is reporting that Baltimore Ravens defensive line coach and associate head coach Anthony Weaver will interview for the Dolphins defensive coordinator position today. Weaver is 43 years old and coached with Mike McDaniel in Cleveland back in 2014. He has zero defensive coordinator experience and has been a defensive line coach for the Bills, Browns, Texans, and Ravens.

Anthony Weaver will interview for the defensive coordinator position for the Miami Dolphins, per source. Weaver spent hours on Monday with the Commanders discussing the head coaching job. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) January 30, 2024