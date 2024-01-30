Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that the Miami Dolphins will interview Houston Texans linebacker coach Chris Kiffin on Friday for their open defensive coordinator position. Chris is the brother of Ole Miss head coach and former NFL head coach Lane Kiffin.

Before being the linebackers coach in Houston this past year, Kiffin was the defensive line coach in Cleveland, and before that, he was the pass rush specialist coach with San Francisco. He was a defensive coordinator at FAU in 2017.