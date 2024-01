The NY Giants have requested permission to interview Miami Dolphins linebacker coach Anthony Campanile for their open defensive coordinator position. Campanile is from New Jersey, and his brother is an assistant coach at Syracuse University. Campanile has been with the Dolphins since 2020 in the role of linebacker coach.

