Dan has left the building, so Stugotz gets up to his GBF ways and welcomes a profanity laced Chris Simms to the show. Simms crushes Billy Gil before discussing Tua’s potential contract and this week’s slate of NFL Playoff games. Then, JuJu has this week’s Thursday Thunder and some great new shirts on the merch store, Jess is infuriated over snowballs, and Mike is gamblin’ again. Plus, Bill Belichick inches closer to the Atlanta Falcons and Tony has a Top 5 that’s not a Tony’s Top 5 on the “Top 5 Things Dads Say While Watching Football.”