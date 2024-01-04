In this 1st & Football segment, Craig Carton talks a game with a lot of implications for the Buffalo Bills. They face the Miami Dolphins in Week 18, and the playoffs are on the line… so will we see a standout performance from Stefon Diggs? Craig lays out whether or not Josh Allen’s offense has a Diggs problem, and whether they will utilize their star receiver. Plus, should San Francisco 49ers fans be concerned about Brock Purdy, and the crew share their thoughts on the pseudo-playoff matchup between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts.