With a potential contract extension looming for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa this offseason, The Ringer’s Ben Solak takes a look at his recent play and identifies some weaknesses in his game after a tough loss to the Buffalo Bills. Mike McDaniel’s offensive system has been a boon to Tua’s game, but how should we evaluate his skill set as a QB after this season, and how much cap room does he deserve moving forward? Watch ‘The Play Sheet’ on YouTube or Spotify every Wednesday at 8 a.m. PT.