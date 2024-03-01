Crazy Time Live Review

Crazy Time is a prize wheel casino game developed by Evolution Gaming and released in 2020. After the successful launch of both Dream Catcher and Monopoly Live, Evolution Gaming released their third roulette-style casino game, Crazy Time.

Crazy Time has unique roulette-style gameplay with multiplier bonus features. The game is also, as the name suggests, live, meaning you can play with other players and get to watch the live show, placing wagers throughout the live stream.

Evolution Gaming

Evolution Gaming is among the world’s top developers in the online casino game industry and provides not just high-quality games but also leading software to other casino game developers. Evolution Gaming stands out from other top online slot development studios through their unique live casino games, which replicate the feeling of being in a physical casino for those who cannot make it or simply prefer to play from home.

Filling a gap in the online casino market by providing table games to players in a format where they can play from home, the visionaries at Evolution Gaming have been consistently producing high-quality titles since their inception. Their games use state-of-the-art streaming technology, sophisticated game interfaces, and a diverse portfolio of games. Their extensive selection includes classic table games like blackjack, roulette, baccarat, poker and unique games such as Monopoly Live.

Crazy Time Live Design

Crazy Time Live has a vibrant, game show-like design, with the live stream being broadcasted from a real-life studio. The Crazy Time wheel is huge and takes centre stage. The wheel is multi-coloured and has the Crazy Time logo proudly placed in the middle of the wheel. The floor and walls include a vibrant swirling pattern made from different colours with lights flashing also. Each bonus game has its unique area with its colour scheme. The bonus games are all played on their own unique whimsical-looking devices, such as the pachinko game, which uses a glowing ball to decide the prize outcome. This vibrant design replicates the flashiness of a brick-and-mortar casino while also feeling like a game show you would see on TV. Given that Crazy Time is partly inspired by the show Wheel of Fortune, it makes sense as to why it would apply a gameshow-esque design.

How to Play Crazy Time Live

In order to play Crazy Time Live, you need to place a wager on one or more of the numbers or bonus games. If the wheel lands on the same number that you predicted it would land on, you will be rewarded with a multiplier of your stake. The multipliers are as follows:

Successfully predicting 1 rewards the player with x1 their stake.

Successfully predicting 2 rewards the player with x2 their stake.

Successfully predicting 5 rewards the player with x5 their stake.

Successfully predicting 10 rewards the player with x10 their stake.

If you bet on a bonus game and the wheel lands on that bonus game, you will be allowed to participate in the bonus game. If you do not place a wager on the bonus game, and that is where the wheel lands, you will not be allowed to participate in this round and will have to wait until after the round to continue play.

You are provided with 10 seconds to place your wagers, and then the presenter will spin the Crazy Time wheel. Once the wheel stops spinning, you will have another 10 seconds to place your next wager. If a bonus round commences, you will have to wait until this bonus round is over before the wheel is spun again.

Crazy Time Live Wheel

The main appeal of Crazy Time is the Crazy Time wheel. The Crazy Time wheel is on the centre stage and is where the bulk of the gameplay takes place. The wheel is split into 54 different sections, and these sections are provided with a number or a bonus game. Each number and bonus game has a predetermined amount of time it will show up on the reels. The sections on the Crazy Time wheel are as follows:

There are 21 segments for the number 1.

There are 13 segments for the number 2.

There are 7 segments for the number 5.

There are 4 segments for the number 10.

There are 4 Coin Flip segments.

There are 2 Cash Hunt segments.

There are 2 Pachinko segments.

There is 1 Crazy Time segment.

Crazy Time Live Bonus Games

Above the Crazy Time wheel is a regular slot with 2 reels and 1 payline. The first reel provides a segment on the wheel, while the second provides a multiplier with a value of up to 50x your stake. Whichever combination lands is applied to the following spin of the Crazy Time wheel.

Then there are the 4 bonus rounds available through predicting their outcome on the wheel. The first is the Coin Flip bonus round. In this round, you must first predict which side the coin will land on the red or blue side. Each side is given a random multiplier, and that is provided to players.

Secondly, there is the Cash Hunt bonus round. In this round, you will see a screen with 108 random multipliers, and all the multipliers are covered by randomly chosen symbols. The symbols are then shuffled, and you will select a symbol you believe contains the highest possible multiplier. Whichever multiplier you pick is rewarded to you after the round.

Then there is the Pachinko bonus round, which allows you to play a massive game of Pachinko. A glowing ball makes its way through a pachinko machine with pegs, and whichever multiplier it lands on, that reward is given.

Finally, there is the Crazy Time bonus round. In this round, you are taken to a whole new setting, and you spin a wheel. You choose between a blue, green, or yellow flapper and are provided with whichever reward it lands on.