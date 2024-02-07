Albert Breer of SI is reporting the Dolphins have hired Ryan Crow as their OLB coach. Prior to being in that role with the Titans, Crow was a defensive assistant for two seasons before moving to assistant special teams coach with the Titans. Crow had been with the Titans for 6 seasons.

Dolphins are hiring Ryan Crow to coach their outside linebackers, per source. Former Titans OLBs coach who had interest from the Vikings, Giants and Seahawks too.

Crow is viewed as having NFL defensive coordinator potential.

— Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 7, 2024