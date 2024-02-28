NFL Team Report Cards were released today. Each year, NFL players are asked to vote on various topics concerning working conditions for the NFL teams they play for, from facilities, food and meal offerings, weight rooms, training staff, etc. On Wednesday, the NFLPA announced the Miami Dolphins were ranked as the #1 organization regarding working conditions, and they have “A” grades across the board. The Minnesota Vikings came in 2nd (they were #1 last season), and the Dolphins and Vikings were “far and above” every other NFL team with this vote.

The Top 5 were Miami, Minnesota, Green Bay, Philadelphia, and Jacksonville.

The Bottom 5 were Pittsburgh, New England, LA Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, and Washington.