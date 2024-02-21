Dan Graziano on ESPN NFL Live said the Dolphins plan on keeping Christian Wilkins, and they will franchises tag him if they have to. He says Miami doesn’t plan to let him leave, even with the salary cap trouble they are in. Wilkins ended the 2023 season with 9 sacks and 65 tackles. A career high for sacks and a career low for tackles in a single season.

