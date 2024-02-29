Yes, we know mock drafts before free agency, the combine, and in-person visits aren’t all that meaningful, but they are still fun to look at. ESPN Draft Analyst Mel Kiper Jr. released his latest Mock Draft, and with the 21st pick, he has Miami selecting…

Round 1 Pick #21: Graham Barton – Center, Duke

“I noted in my debut mock that the Dolphins have decisions to make with free agent offensive linemen Connor Williams and Robert Hunt. The organization might get priced out of bringing them back. Miami cleared some cap space when it released edge rusher Emmanuel Ogbah and cornerback Xavien Howard, but it has other holes to fill, too.

With Barton, the Dolphins would get a veteran lineman who spent the past three seasons as the Blue Devils’ starting left tackle. He started five games at center as a true freshman in 2020, though, and that’s where I think he could be a rookie starter. At 6-5, Barton is extremely consistent on a snap-to-snap basis. He’s technically sound as a run- and pass- blocker. I debated between Barton and Jackson Powers-Johnson (Oregon), my other top-ranked center, but Barton would be getting more first-round buzz if he hadn’t missed a few games to lower-body injuries.”