Among the players the Miami Dolphins will need to make a decision on is OLB Andrew Van Ginkel. The man they call AVG has really come into his own over the past two seasons and filled in admirably when the Dolphins lose Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb. With both of those two players likely to be missing or not 100% at the start of the 2024 season, can the Dolphins afford to pay his rumored asking price to keep him around?

Aaron and Josh are back to discuss what the Dolphins may do. Plus, they react to the Super Bowl and Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs winning yet another championship and early public negotiations for Tua Tagovailoa’s new contract. It’s another fun episode of THE SAME OLD DOLPHINS SHOW at DolphinsTalk.com!

