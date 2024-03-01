Chris Grier when speaking to the media this week stated that he and the representation for Robert Hunt discussed a contract extension mid-season this past year, but Hunt wanted to test free agency. Hunt is in line for a contract on average of $12 million to $17 million per season and is expected to have a lot of teams interested in him.

Hunt was a 2020 second round pick by the Miami Dolphins who when selected was expected to be Miami’s right tackle of the future. After struggling at right tackle, he was moved inside to right guard and thrived in that position over time. He had been reliable and healthy for his career until this season where he only started ten games due to a hamstring injury.

Miami currently has three starting offensive lineman as free agents with Isiah Wynn and Connor Williams also free agents, and they will need to decide if they want to keep Terron Armstead or cut him with a post-June 1st designation which would open up salary cap space they desperately need. His back-up Kendall Lamm is also an unrestricted free agent this offseason as well.