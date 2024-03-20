Expert Information About Ozwin Casino — Study before Registering

According to our experts, Ozwin AU (https://ozwins.casino/) is one of the leaders of the online gambling market in Australia. We decided to understand the reasons for the popularity of this brand, and analyzed its website. According to its results, we have prepared a review, which we recommend rookies to study. You will learn details about the operator’s services and how to use them.

Registration and Login

The process of creating an account on the Ozwin AU website involves filling out three pages of the registration form in sequence. We have tested this procedure several times and found that on average it takes no more than 5 minutes. But you should be careful when performing all the actions so that you don’t make any mistakes:

Open the website or launch the Ozwin casino mobile app for Android/iOS gadgets; Click on the ‘Sign Up’ button; Enter your first name, last name and email; Come up with a username; Create a complex password to protect your account and repeat it in the next empty field; Successively fill in the information on the second and third screens of the registration form, indicating your country, province, city, residential address, postal code, date of birth and gender; You will also need to agree to the Terms and Conditions of the site and express your attitude to receive information about new bonuses; Complete the account creation process.

Compared to registration, the authorization process is even less time-consuming. You will need to go to the website or launch the Ozwin AU mobile app. Next, click on the ‘Login’ button, enter your username and password, and confirm authorization.

Payment Methods

Every registered and authorized Aussie customer of Ozwin casino can conduct monetary transactions. Making a deposit is available to players by default, and to withdraw winnings they need to pass identity verification once. All incoming transactions are processed instantly, and the operator will not charge you a fee.

As for the withdrawal of winnings, the list of available payment methods available for such transactions is limited. But each of them will allow you to comfortably and safely transfer funds. It is worth noting that when using bank transfer you will be charged a fee of 50 AUD.

Payment option Minimum deposit, AUD Minimum withdrawal, AUD Withdrawal time eZeeWallet 10 100 Instant CashtoCode 25 Not used – Neosurf 10 Not used – Mastercard 20 Not used – Visa 20 Not used – Bank Transfer Not used 100 Up to 15 banking days Instant Bank Transfer 10 Not used – Bitcoin 25 100 Up to 1 hour Lightning Bitcoin 5 Not used –

Welcome Package

Ozwin casino welcomes every new customer with an offer to activate the Sign-Up Package. This is a special promotion that provides for the activation of one or two bonuses for one or two deposits respectively. If you decide to take advantage of this offer, you must:

Register or log in; Open the promotions page; Select one or both Welcome Bonuses; Enter the promo codes OZWELCOME-B and OZWELCOME-C (depends on whether you are taking one or two bonuses); Make one or two deposits, after which you will receive bonus funds and free spins. See the table for more details.

Bonus Value Free spins Minimum deposit Wagering requirements (bonus) Wagering requirements (free spins) First deposit 200% up to 2,000 AUD 50 20 AUD 30x 20x Second deposit 200% up to 2,000 AUD 50 20 AUD 30x 20x

No Deposit Bonuses

The year 2024 is getting lucky for new Aussie customers of Ozwin casino because it has decided to present them not one or two, but three no deposit bonuses. These are special promotions that only people who have not yet decided to register on the site can participate in. If you create an account and enter one of the promo codes, you will get the bonus. Here’s what you need to do:

Register; Go to the ‘Cashier’ section; Open the ‘Coupon’ tab; Choose one of the promo codes: 10FREE, OW15FREE or OW20FREE; Click on the ‘Redeem Coupon’ button and get 10, 15 or 20 free spins depending on the promo code you have chosen.

Now you have the opportunity to spin the reels of pokies from the Ozwin casino collection for free, and even get a chance to win money!

Assortment of Ozwin AU Games

The partnership with RealTime Gaming allows Ozwin casino to provide its Aussie customers with 24/7 access to over 200 games. Over 150 of these are pokies: 3-reel, 5-reel, 6-reel and jackpot pokies. Here are examples of the slots available on the operator’s website:

Meerkat Misfits;

Khrysos Gold;

Asgard;

Penguin Palooza;

Achilles Deluxe;

Ancient Gods;

Big Santa;

Run Rabbit, Run!;

5 Wishes;

Fortunate Buddha, etc.

Additionally to pokies, Aussie gamblers can play table games, video poker, and specialties. The average RTP (return to players on distance) ranges from 94 to 96.5%. All games are available in both paid version and demo mode. This way, you can practice as much as you want before risking your money. Demo mode is also suitable for those players who just want to relax and have a great time with exciting gameplay.

Mobile Casino

In the status of a modern gambling operator, Ozwin AU gives its Aussie customers the opportunity to play games and participate in promotions via smartphone. The casino does not consider it necessary to force users to download and install something, taking up space in the memory of the device. They can use the mobile version of the site to access its services wherever you are. It has many advantages:

You don’t need to download and install anything;

The site doesn’t need updates;

It has no technical requirements;

Often the operator offers unique bonuses for mobile players;

Access to all casino services;

Perfect optimization of interface elements to screens of different sizes.

The most important advantage is the ability to enjoy Ozwin casino services wherever you are. The only thing is to keep an eye on the quality of Wi-Fi/3G/4G/5G connection.

Support Service

At the end of our review, it should be noted that Ozwin AU has a support service. Its employees work in a 24/7 format. This helps the casino to quickly solve user questions and difficulties, if the player did not find the solution to the situation in the FAQ section. Several communication channels are offered to contact the consultants. For detailed information, see the table below.