On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom break down all of the latest news in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They start the show by discussing Miami re-signing offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn to a one-year contract. They discuss Wynn’s role in 2024 and whether Miami was wise to bring him back. They then talk about the signing of offensive lineman Jack Driscoll, formerly of the Philadelphia Eagles. Was he brought in to replace Kendall Lamm, or is he in to compete to replace Robert Hunt? And the guys talk about if Miami is essentially going to run it back with most of the same offensive line as last year, and if no real signing of a guard is coming in free agency. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

