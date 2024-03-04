On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Tom are back with another episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast. On today’s show, they talk about the ESPN report from Sunday morning stating the Dolphins likely won’t use the franchise tag on superstar defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, and Wilkins will be a free agent on the open market. We discuss if Miami is making a mistake in not using the tag, did they make a bigger mistake in not locking Wilkins up long-term a year or two prior, and if Wilkins leaves, what kind of void that will leave on the defensive one and the team overall. They discuss the report that Robert Hunt is looking at a market of $16+ million a year. Does Miami have any chance of re-signing him? Another report from ESPN states Miami is a team to watch to possibly trade for superstar cornerback L’Jarius Sneed from the Kansas City Chiefs. Should Miami part with draft picks to land the young, talented cornerback and break the bank to pay him? All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

