Missing the ideal frame and girth for an NFL starter inside.

Not nearly enough anchor to withstand a pro double-team regularly.

Inconsistent contact balance during lateral block engagements.

Average hand pop to knock pass blocker off his base.

Will struggle to create adequate pocket push as bull rusher.

DRAFT PROFILE: BIO

Kris Jenkins, the Michigan Wolverines defensive end, carries a notable legacy in football, being the son of Kris Jenkins Sr., a dominant 4-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the Panthers and Jets. Born in Olney, MD, he attended Our Lady Good Counsel High School, where he earned a 3-star recruiting ranking from 247 Sports before committing to the University of Michigan. Starting his collegiate career in 2020, Jenkins redshirted his first year, then made his first career start in the 2021 season, becoming a full-time starter by 2022.

Throughout his time at Michigan, Jenkins has shown steady growth and involvement in the team’s defensive strategies. In his freshman year, he played in one game, participating in three snaps. By his sophomore year, he had significantly increased his presence on the field, playing in 13 games with 175 snaps, recording 16 tackles and contributing to the pass rush with 4 total pressures. His junior year marked further improvement, with Jenkins participating in 481 snaps across 13 games, amassing 40 tackles, 19 total pressures, including 2 sacks.

In his senior year, Jenkins continued to be a regular feature in the Wolverines’ defense, playing in 13 games and logging 344 snaps. He added 27 tackles and 15 total pressures to his college career stats, further establishing himself as a key player in Michigan’s defensive line-up.

Jenkins, born on October 10, 2001, has managed to stay clear of major injuries throughout his college career. His physical attributes and gameplay reflect the foundational understanding of trench play, likely influenced by his father’s successful NFL career. Jenkins has not only continued the family legacy in football but also adapted it to his own style, showing potential in various defensive roles and techniques. His performance at Michigan, marked by consistent growth and increasing impact on the field, sets the stage for his future endeavors in football.