Yes, we have a DAY 2 MOCK DRAFT!!! NFL Network and NFL.com Draft Analyst Lance Zierlein put out a Day 2 Mock Draft this morning, and with the 55th pick, he has Miami selecting…
Round 2, Pick #55: Kris Jenkins, DT – Michigan
“Jenkins’ game is somewhat similar to Christian Wilkins‘, which could help soften the blow of the stud defensive tackle’s departure in free agency.”
NFL.com Draft Profile
Overview
Possesses rare pedigree with a college football national title under his belt and a father who was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle. Jenkins has a smaller frame for his position, but he plays with good strength in one-on-one power swaps. He can neutralize single blocks but has trouble fighting back to muddy his gap against double-teams. His motor stays engaged. He’s frequently running down ball-carriers and chasing quarterbacks by the end of the play. Jenkins flashes more rush talent than his sack production would indicate, but he still needs to work on developing more go-to moves to pair with his spin counter. Jenkins isn’t a natural two-gapper, but he can play upfield or read-and-react football on the next level as an eventual starter capable of creating disruptions.
Strengths
- NFL bloodlines; Jenkins’ father, Kris, was a four-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle.
- Excelled in playoff matchups against lines from Alabama and Washington.
- Consistently first in with hands, playing the block before the block plays him.
- Hustle and quickness to close running lanes two gaps away.
- Holds ground against single blocks and can tackle what is in his gap.
- Relentless pass-rusher energy, utilizing active hands/feet to find openings.
- Possesses legitimate spin counter to bolster his rush plan as a pro.
Weaknesses
- Missing the ideal frame and girth for an NFL starter inside.
- Not nearly enough anchor to withstand a pro double-team regularly.
- Inconsistent contact balance during lateral block engagements.
- Average hand pop to knock pass blocker off his base.
- Will struggle to create adequate pocket push as bull rusher.
NFL Draft Buzz Profile
DRAFT PROFILE: BIO
Kris Jenkins, the Michigan Wolverines defensive end, carries a notable legacy in football, being the son of Kris Jenkins Sr., a dominant 4-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle for the Panthers and Jets. Born in Olney, MD, he attended Our Lady Good Counsel High School, where he earned a 3-star recruiting ranking from 247 Sports before committing to the University of Michigan. Starting his collegiate career in 2020, Jenkins redshirted his first year, then made his first career start in the 2021 season, becoming a full-time starter by 2022.
Throughout his time at Michigan, Jenkins has shown steady growth and involvement in the team’s defensive strategies. In his freshman year, he played in one game, participating in three snaps. By his sophomore year, he had significantly increased his presence on the field, playing in 13 games with 175 snaps, recording 16 tackles and contributing to the pass rush with 4 total pressures. His junior year marked further improvement, with Jenkins participating in 481 snaps across 13 games, amassing 40 tackles, 19 total pressures, including 2 sacks.
In his senior year, Jenkins continued to be a regular feature in the Wolverines’ defense, playing in 13 games and logging 344 snaps. He added 27 tackles and 15 total pressures to his college career stats, further establishing himself as a key player in Michigan’s defensive line-up.
Jenkins, born on October 10, 2001, has managed to stay clear of major injuries throughout his college career. His physical attributes and gameplay reflect the foundational understanding of trench play, likely influenced by his father’s successful NFL career. Jenkins has not only continued the family legacy in football but also adapted it to his own style, showing potential in various defensive roles and techniques. His performance at Michigan, marked by consistent growth and increasing impact on the field, sets the stage for his future endeavors in football.
SCOUTING REPORT: STRENGTHS
- Jenkins is tough against the run, hard to push around due to his solid stance and strength.
- He’s got a strong punch at the line, can really hold his own and push back against big O-linemen.
- Good at reading and reacting to blockers’ moves, doesn’t get fooled easily and holds his ground.
- Shows a slick swim move to break free from blocks, especially effective when he’s cutting across the line.
- Even when he’s got linemen on him, he can still make the tackle – shows his grit and muscle.
- He made the 2023 list of Bruce Feldman Freaks at #6 – he said: “Jenkins recently did a Turkish get-up with a 170-pound dumbbell — the heaviest Herbert has ever witnessed. Jenkins does pull-ups with a 100-pound weight strapped to his waist. He also moves incredibly well for being a 300-plus pounder, running a 7.16 3-cone, a 4.33 shuttle, broad-jumping 9-8 and vertical-jumping 34 inches.
Jenkins’ shuttle and 3-cone times are both almost two-tenths of a second faster than the quickest interior defensive lineman did at this year’s NFL combine. His broad jump would be tied for the best. His vertical jump would be second-best, and only Smith topped his number on the bench press.”
- He’s got the hand strength and technique to control his matchups, giving him an edge in the trenches.
- Great at holding his spot in gap-control plays, reads the action well and can move side-to-side to stop the run.
SCOUTING REPORT: WEAKNESSES
- Jenkins needs to ramp up his game as a pass rusher. Right now, he lacks variety in his approach and often ends up in a stalemate without making much headway.
- Double teams can throw him off. He’s got a leaner build, so he needs to work on keeping low and anticipating these situations better to hold his own against multiple blockers.
- For a guy playing inside, you’d want to see more explosiveness off the snap. His first step doesn’t pack the punch you’d expect, which means he’s got to nail his rush plan and handwork to really breakthrough.
- His reaction time to the snap gets slower the further he lines up from the center. Quicker O-linemen get the upper hand on him, making first contact and throwing off his game.
- When it comes to his bull rush, Jenkins lacks the leg drive to really collapse the pocket. He’s also not shown much in the way of finesse moves or effective hand use in his pass-rush attempts.
SCOUTING REPORT: SUMMARY
Kris Jenkins from Michigan is catching eyes as a potential NFL draft pick, especially for teams looking for muscle on the defensive line. He’s solid against the run, really holding his spot in the B-gap, and his athletic ability stands out. But to climb up in the draft, he needs to boost his pass rush game. As of now, he’s shaping up as a Day 2 kind of pick – strong and athletic against the run, but still needs to prove himself more against the pass.
In the trenches, Jenkins’ physical strength and athletic prowess are clear. He can take on double-teams and still disrupt plays, a testament to his athleticism and power. But, when it comes to getting after quarterbacks, he’s got room to grow. His quickness off the snap and a wider range of moves could really amp up his game. Jenkins isn’t the full package just yet, but his combination of raw strength and athletic potential makes him an intriguing prospect for NFL teams looking to beef up their defensive line.