Scott and Alex get together on New Years Day to close out Season 1 of the Two Old Dolfans Podcast. They discuss Chris Grier and wonder about where his fingerprints are, and aren’t in all of his years of employment with the Dolphins. Is he really the right choice to remake the team? Both delve into Gase, who they both wanted out. Hear why. How did reality line up with their pre-season predictions? What do they know about the list of coaches the Dolphins have scheduled interviews with. Who do they want, either from that list, or not? They touch on the Bills game, though don’t spend as much time on the game as usual.

TWO OLD DOLFANS PODCAST: CLICK HERE