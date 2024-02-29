On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike and Ian are back with another episode talking about the latest in the world of the Miami Dolphins. They open the show with a special guest, Lisa, or how she is better known as Finatic1972, on Twitter. Lisa recently raised over $50,000 for the Dolphins Challenge Cancer event that took place over the weekend. We talk about her involvement with the DCC and her goals moving forward in helping bring awareness to the DCC. Then we talk football, and with free agency a little over a week away, Mike and Ian discuss if Miami should sign running back Derrick Henry, who has expressed interest in coming to the Dolphins. Do the Dolphins need him? Would this be a wise signing? Is Mostert and Achane enough, and could the money be used wisely somewhere else instead? The guys break it down. Then they talk about the Xavien and Ogbah releases and what should be Miami’s priority entering free agency. All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

