During his media session at the NFL Scouting Combine, Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier said the door is not shut on a Xavien Howard return to the Dolphins. Grier said both sides will remain in touch in the coming weeks and months.

Last week, it was announced that the Dolphins have informed Xavien and his agent that they will cut him at the start of the new league year.

Interesting note from Dolphins GM Chris Grier about CB Xavien Howard — the door is not shut on a return to Miami Grier said both sides will remain in touch. Sounds like a greater than zero percent chance Howard returns after testing the market — Marcel Louis-Jacques (@Marcel_LJ) February 28, 2024

Howard was a 2nd round pick by the Dolphins in 2016. He has played eight seasons for Miami and has 29 interceptions. In 2022, Howard signed a five-year contract with $50.69 million in new money. The new deal replaced the final three years of his previous contract, which was to have paid him $39.3 million through 2024.

Howard will be released with a post-June 1st designation, opening up $18.5 million in salary cap sapce.