Omar Kelly of Sports Illustrated reports that Miami Dolphins superstar cornerback Xavien Howard has been informed that he will be cut at the start of the new league year. Howard was a 2nd round pick by the Dolphins in 2016. He has played eight seasons for Miami and has 29 interceptions. In 2022, Howard signed a five-year contract with $50.69 million in new money. The new deal replaced the final three years of his previous contract, which was to have paid him $39.3 million through 2024.

