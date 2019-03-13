Launched in 2010 as the signature initiative of the Miami Dolphins Foundation, the DCC is a way all of us can be cancer fighters! 100% of participant-raised funds goes to innovative cancer research at Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center. DCC Participants have raised over 27.5 million dollars in that time! The 2019 Dolphins Cancer Challenge ride takes place on April 6th at 6am this year and you can help the Miami Dolphins raise money to fight cancer and save lives. Click at the link below and make a donation. No donation is too small and all of the money raised goes to a great cause. If you are in the South Florida area and want to participate in the event follow the links below to get more information on how you can register for this years event.

To learn more about the Miami Dolphins Cancer Challenge visit the website https://dolphinscancerchallenge.com/