On today’s show we talk about the Robert Quinn trade to the Dallas Cowboys and the stockpile of draft picks the Dolphins have in 2020. And we interview Griffin Van Nest who participates in the Dolphins Cancer Challenge and rode in the ride 7 of the last 9 years. Griffin talks about the Dolphins Cancer challenge and what the event means to him.

