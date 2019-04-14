It’s not every day you get to meet an NFL Hall of Fame player, a Super Bowl MVP, and a Miami Dolphins legend but yesterday I had that opportunity when I got to meet Larry Csonka. Saturday April 13th was the Syracuse Orange Spring Game and the University as part of the event brought back three Syracuse legends who all played together in the same backfield back in the 1960’s. Tom Coughlin, Floyd Little and yes Larry Csonka.

Great time in Syracuse today with my college teammates Floyd Little and Tom Coughlin. We visited to honor Coach Babers and the return of a winning football program! #GoOrange #Cuse #cusenation #Syracuse #SyracuseU #teammates pic.twitter.com/Y05zbEVUwV — Larry Csonka (@Larry_Csonka39) April 14, 2019

The three signed autographs, for free, for about an hour plus or so. The line was well over 500 deep for the autographs. Then after that they took part in a Q and A session with fans and spoke about their time at Syracuse and their NFL careers. Then after the spring game completed all three took pictures with fans. It was a great event and everyone had smiles on their face the entire time. And nobody was more excited to see Larry Csonka on campus then current Syracuse Orange head coach Dino Babers. Watch the video below…

A lot of the excitement for today's @CuseFootball was a result of the team's success on the field, but it also helped to have legends like Larry Csonka, Floyd Little & Tom Coughlin in attendance. @CoachBabersCuse enjoyed the chance to catch up with one his idols @NewsChannel9 1/2 pic.twitter.com/YNODTxwkbQ — Darius Joshua (@DariusJoshuaTV) April 13, 2019

For me personally through this website I have had opportunities to meet and spend time with many Miami Dolphins players I watched growing up and with many legends who played before my time. It is something I am always grateful for and one of the perks of owning this website. Larry Csonka is someone I have had the opportunity to meet briefly before in the past in passing but was never able to have a conversation with. Yesterday being able to chat with him for a few minutes was a bucket list moment for sure. It is a day I will never forget and a moment I will always remember.

Waited 45 years to meet my all-time favorite #Dolphins player, the great .@Larry_Csonka39 It was an honor and a privilege to meet you. #finsup pic.twitter.com/pjQieJjZdN — Chris Sciria (@csciria) April 13, 2019

