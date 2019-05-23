DolphinsTalk.com is proud to announce we are teaming up with Kenyan Drake for Cocktails for a Cause on Thursday night June 6th at 7:30 pm. All of of the money raised from this June 6th event will go to SMILE TRAIN.

Smile Train is an international children’s charity that supports 100%-free cleft repair surgery and comprehensive cleft care for children globally. You can buy a ticket for the event by CLICKING HERE and on Thursday night June 6th you will be able to mingle and talk with Kenyan Drake and a few of his Miami Dolphins teammates who will also be at this event supporting this great cause.

