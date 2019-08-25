The Miami Dolphins just finished their 3rd preseason game and it became painfully obvious to be that they will be lucky to win 5 games this year. The team has talent deficiencies across the board. Head coach Brian Flores and his staff are trying to see if a lot of the players from previous regimes will fit their schemes. Most likely a good majority of these players won’t be around in the next couple of year so the Dolphins should probably try to get value for the players that won’t be here in the next 2 to 3 years.

I heard a lot of rumor about left tackle Laremy Tunsil the last couple of days. Tunsil is the Dolphins best offensive lineman by far and is one of the best players at his position coming into his prime. I don’t believe the Dolphins should trade him, but at the same time the Dolphins should listen to what other teams are offering. If a team was offering say a first-round pick and possibly more the Dolphins would have to at least consider it, but I wouldn’t because Tunsil is a young player entering the prime of his career and someone you can build your offensive line around. He’s a player the Dolphins should keep and give a long-term extension.

Other players, such as Kiko Alonso and Kenny Stills have bloated contracts and probably won’t be a part of the long-term rebuilding process so the Dolphins should look to see what they could get for these players. There is always a team that has injuries at those players positions and might want to look at them. The salary cap could make it hard, but the Dolphins have been willing to take on contracts to get a draft pick they covet so if that’s what it takes the Dolphins should do if they can just like they did when they traded Ryan Tannehill and Robert Quinn. I wouldn’t release any of these players if I can’t get the right deal because teams can get desperate when the season starts, and you might find a team willing give what the Dolphins want to make a playoff push. The Dolphins can keep these players under their current salary cap so there is no reason to cut any of these guys.

Next year the Dolphins could have as many and 12 draft picks and we all know the Dolphins are going to be looking to make a move for one of the top quarterbacks in next year’s draft. If the Dolphins must move up, they should try to get more picks or maybe even keep some of these guys to use in a trade to move up next year. With the team in full rebuild mode they should keep all their options open.

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK: CLICK HERE

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER: CLICK HERE