On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike has all of the latest in the world of the Miami Dolphins. He opens the show by talking about the Dolphins’ signing of cornerback Eli Apple on Saturday and, why this is a good addition to the Dolphins’ secondary, how Eli’s experience complements the many young players the Dolphins currently have at cornerback. Mike then talks about NFL+ being LIVE at Dolphins Training Camp on Sunday morning and the interviews they conducted with Tua and Mike McDaniel. Then Mike went into a full breakdown of all the happenings on the field with the 4th practice of this training camp for the Dolphins. To close the show, Mike gave his thoughts on the latest with Dalvin Cook and laid out why there is almost no chance in hell of the Dolphins trading for superstar running back Jonathan Taylor of the Colts (or any other running back). All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.



