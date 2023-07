The Miami Dolphins have officially taken superstar left tackle Terron Armstead off the PUP List. He was at practice today on the field but not in pads. Today was the first practice in pads for the Dolphins. This move leaves only Tanner Conner (TE) and Nik Needham (CB) on the PUP list for Miami.

Armstead played in and started 13 games for the Dolphins in 2022.