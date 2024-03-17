On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo and discussing all of the latest news about the Miami Dolphins. He starts the show by discussing the Sun-Sentinel report that Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb may be ready and on the field for Week 1 of the NFL season. He explains why this may be realistic for Phillips but unrealistic for Chubb. Then Mike talks about the latest off-the-field drama with Tyreek Hill that came out on Sunday, including how he allegedly smashed a cigar in his wife’s face. Is this new report the reason why Tryeek didn’t have his contract restructured this offseason? When does the Dolphins organization get fed up with Tyreek’s antics and off-the-field headlines? Does Miami need another good wide receiver as insurance if Tyreek’s off-the-field issues cost him time on the field at some point? And how soon can Miami realistically move on from Tyreek without major salary cap ramifications? All this and more is on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

(CLICK ONE OF THE LINKS BELOW TO LISTEN)

APPLE PODCAST: CLICK HERE

Previous Guests on the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast are Larry Csonka, Ricky Williams, Christian Wilkins, Mike Westhoff, Jarvis Landry, Albert Wilson, Mike Tannenbaum, Jeff Darlington, Michael Thomas, Phil Simms, Mike Greenberg, Sam Madison, OJ McDuffie, Ronnie Brown, Patrick Surtain, Oronde Gadsden, Omar Kelly, Richmond Webb, Armando Salguero, Hal Habib, Dave Hyde, Andy Slater, Troy Stradford, Jim “CRASH” Jensen, Alain Poupart, Jason Lieser, Marco Coleman, Mark Clayton, Ruthie Polinsky, Taybor Pepper, Ross Tucker, Todd Wade, Jay Fiedler, Patrick Cobbs, Orlando Alzugaray, Antwan Staley, Greg Likens, Cameron Wolfe, Safid Deen, David Furones, Manish Mehta, Jeff Fox, Clay Ferraro, Thomas Morstead, Tim Robbie, Shawn Wooden, Benjamin Allbright, Jim Florentine, Roy Wood Jr., Gary Myers, Jeff Wilson, Carlo DeVito, Allie Kiick, Zig Fracassi, JT The Brick, Frank “the Tank” Fleming, Tre Watson, Brandon Lang, Jeff Kerr, Charlie Potter, Tony Pauline, and Kevin Donnalley. BE SURE TO CHECK OUT OUR ARCHIVES TO LISTEN TO THOSE PREVIOUS GUESTS ON OUR PODCAST

(For the Latest Tyreek Hill Off-the-Field Situation, click below)