Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports the Dolphins have inquired about free agent wide receiver Quez Watkins as well as other free agent wide receivers to help fill out their wide receiver rotation.

Watkins was a 6th round pick by the Eagles in 2020. In 2023, for the Eagles, Watkins played in nine games, started five, and had 15 receptions for 142 yards and one touchdown. For his career, Watkins has 98 receptions for 1,249 yards and six touchdowns.

Watkins dropped a key pass in the Super Bowl two seasons ago versus Kansas City, which would have put Philadelphia inside the ten-yard line, and that may have won the game.

This past week, Tyreek Hill has been on social media trying to recruit free agent receiver Michael Thomas to sign with the Dolphins. It should be noted that there is no word if the Dolphins have any interest in signing Thomas, who has had numerous injuries the past few seasons. Thomas was the NFL Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 but has only played in 20 games since then, starting 15 of those 20. Thomas has missed so many games due to ankle and foot injuries, and he missed the entire 2021 season with an ankle injury.

It will be interesting to see what Miami does at the WR position this offseason, as they need more capable receivers to add to this room. Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are both elite players, but Miami had zero depth behind them in 2023, and when one or both were less than 100% or out with injuries, the offense struggled.

