David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel has the updated tracker of where the Dolphins stand with compensatory picks for the 2025 NFL Draft. With the Dolphins losing Christian Wilkins (a former 1st-round pick) and Robert Hunt (a former 2nd-round pick) in free agency and the fact they signed mega-money deals, the Dolphins are in line to acquire 3rd round compensatory picks for them in 2025. At this time, Miami has yet to sign any free agents to contracts near that level to offset those losses.

When the Dolphins signed cornerback Kendall Fuller, they forefitted the fifth-round pick compensatory pick they would have acquired for Andrew Van Ginkel. The signing of Aaron Brewer means Miami means Miami won’t get a 6th-round compensatory pick for the loss of Raekwon Davis, and the signing of Jordyn Brooks means Miami won’t get a 6th-round compensatory pick for the loss of Brandon Jones.

At the moment, Miami gets a 7th-round compensatory pick for the loss of DeShon Elliott. I would not be surprised if Miami signed a free agent in the coming weeks, which would cost them this 7th-round comp pick next season. The organization and Chris Grier want to protect those two third-round comp picks at all costs.

And remember, any signing of a player who was cut/released doesn’t count in the compensatory pick formula. Only players who are true free agents because their contracts expired.

Of course, all of this is fluid and can change between now and May 1st. After May 1st, the compensatory pick formula ends, and any signing for any amount will not cause Miami to lose a pick they have coming in 2025.

These compensatory picks are not locked in either; they are a rough estimate. If Wilkins or Hunt were to get hurt and not play a full season in 2024, or play poorly, or for some reason were to get cut (highly unlikely, I know), those 3rd round picks would drop to later rounds.

The compensatory pick formula includes playing time, post-season honors, and other factors.

