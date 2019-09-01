The Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel. Biegel in his his third season and has played in 23 games. He had 4 tackles in 14 games last year for the Saints and 14 career.

 

The trade of Alonso is just another move in this Dolphins offseason to rebuild and re-shape this roster. The Dolphins have sent away another veteran player and brought back a younger player who will have an opportunity to get more playing time in Miami than he did with the Saints. Also, the Dolphins cleared up more salary cap space for next offseason in which the Dolphins will be big players in free agency. This move will save the Dolphins in the ballpark of $4 million against the salary cap in 2019.

 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK:  CLICK HERE 

BE SURE TO FOLLOW US ON TWITTER:  CLICK HERE