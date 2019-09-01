The Miami Dolphins on Sunday morning traded linebacker Kiko Alonso to the New Orleans Saints for linebacker Vince Biegel. Biegel in his his third season and has played in 23 games. He had 4 tackles in 14 games last year for the Saints and 14 career.

Kiko Alonso has been traded to the Saints. Dolphins didn't get a draft pick but the fact they are now out from his outrageous contract makes this trade a "win" — DolphinsTalk.com (@DolphinsTalk) September 1, 2019

The trade of Alonso is just another move in this Dolphins offseason to rebuild and re-shape this roster. The Dolphins have sent away another veteran player and brought back a younger player who will have an opportunity to get more playing time in Miami than he did with the Saints. Also, the Dolphins cleared up more salary cap space for next offseason in which the Dolphins will be big players in free agency. This move will save the Dolphins in the ballpark of $4 million against the salary cap in 2019.

The moves save the Dolphins roughly $6 million in cash and $4 million against the cap in 2019 and $12 million over the next two years. — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) September 1, 2019

