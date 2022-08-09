The Miami Dolphins announced on Tuesday that they have officially sold out of all season tickets for the upcoming 2022 season. They have started a waitlist if you want to purchase season tickets for the 2023 season which you can put your name on in the link below embedded in the tweet.

Excitement for this upcoming season is at an all-time high and the fact the organization has sold out all of its season tickets is proof of that. The Dolphins kick off the season Week 1 at Hard Rock Stadium when the New England Patriots come to town.