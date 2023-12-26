Dave Helman sits down with Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen to talk about the Miami Dolphins’ victory over the Dallas Cowboys. Did Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins prove they can beat elite NFL teams? Should Dak Prescott and the Cowboys be worried about potentially playing road games in the playoffs? Helman also makes sure to give his personal analysis to the Miami victory.
