On today’s DolphinsTalk.com Podcast, Mike is flying solo with a special Tuesday Morning episode. On this show, he breaks down all of the latest injury news surrounding the team, including how long Jaylen Waddle’s injury may keep him out. As well as the good news regarding Austin Jackson and his status for this week’s game. He then talks about some impressive team and individual player stats the Dolphins have racked up in this 2023 season, where they are in franchise history when it comes to sacks, and what Tua has done as well this season and overall in his last 35 starts. To close the show, Mike discusses why Dolphins fans should take a moment this week to reflect on where the Dolphins currently are in the AFC and the success of this season, and why you can’t take seasons like this for granted. Then he has more to add regarding the debate amongst Dolphins fans regarding the Vintage logo they wore on Sunday vs Dallas and why the Dolphins organization needs to go back to that logo full-time…like the vast majority of Dolphins fans want.—All this and more on this episode of the DolphinsTalk.com Podcast.

